LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $248.13 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

