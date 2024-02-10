Macquarie Increases Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $104.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Macquarie from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

DIS opened at $108.39 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,276,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $566,703,000 after purchasing an additional 234,700 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 606,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

