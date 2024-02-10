Macquarie Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $128.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.23.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $93.49.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

