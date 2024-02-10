Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.61

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and traded as low as $5.90. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 13,054 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

