Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.44.

Get Masco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. Masco has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $76.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.