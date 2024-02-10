Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.44.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $72.61 on Friday. Masco has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

