Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $29.99 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.48% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $29,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $89.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.96. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $92.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

