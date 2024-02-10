Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 200 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVR stock opened at $7,447.99 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,000.90 and a 52-week high of $7,497.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6,989.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6,386.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $133.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in NVR by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

