Maxim Group Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $18.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Maxim Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $865.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

