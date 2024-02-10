McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $505.00 Price Target at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $511.54.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 275.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
