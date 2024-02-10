MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
MDU Resources Group Stock Performance
MDU stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.
MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.
Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.
