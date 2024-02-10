Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.15% of Mercury General worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mercury General by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Trading Up 1.3 %

MCY stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mercury General

Mercury General Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.