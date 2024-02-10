Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $146,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,174.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,183.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,144.56. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,140.73% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

