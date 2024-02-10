MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $65.42 on Friday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $83.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,511,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,273 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in MGE Energy by 2,625.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 114,253 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

