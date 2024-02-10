Michael Zaitzeff Sells 19,660 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $436,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Zaitzeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.91. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

