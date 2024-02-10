Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $420.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.39 and a 200 day moving average of $354.17. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

