Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,653 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $420.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $245.61 and a 52 week high of $420.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

