MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total value of $2,456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total value of $2,458,550.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total value of $2,503,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total value of $2,569,150.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.91, for a total value of $2,539,550.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.16, for a total value of $2,420,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $2,347,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total value of $2,397,648.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.74, for a total value of $2,403,700.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total value of $2,498,200.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $646.32 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $727.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

