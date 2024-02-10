MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.26% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.47. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

