Mizuho Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 141,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,697 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

