MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.83.

MKSI stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

