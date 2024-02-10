Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $406.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $374.00 to $406.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $388.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $391.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

