Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $330.89 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.85 and a 52-week high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

