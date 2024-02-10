MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,264 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of MP Materials worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MP opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 2.50. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

