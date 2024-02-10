Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $71.97 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

