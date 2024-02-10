Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 9.7 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,373,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 974,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 430,572 shares during the last quarter.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

