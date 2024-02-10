N Anthony Coles Sells 2,506 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) Director N Anthony Coles sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $104,099.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CERE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

See Also

