Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.11. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 10,100 shares.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

