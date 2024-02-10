Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

