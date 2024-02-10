NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $55.50 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.