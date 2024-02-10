NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 959 Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

VECO opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

