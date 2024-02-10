NBC Securities Inc. Invests $26,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 294,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,448 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMAR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $33.14.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

