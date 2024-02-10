NBC Securities Inc. Invests $26,000 in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 357.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,424,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 158.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 413.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 916,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 387.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,215 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Maiden stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

