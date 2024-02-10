NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $44.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

