Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dayforce (NYSE:DAY)

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DAY
Dayforce Stock Up 1.0 %
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.