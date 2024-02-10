Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dayforce (NYSE:DAY)

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAY

Dayforce Stock Up 1.0 %

Dayforce Company Profile

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,356.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98.

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.