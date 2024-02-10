Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. Sells 1,545 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

RTX opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

