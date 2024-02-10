Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Nelnet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.88. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $329.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nelnet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

