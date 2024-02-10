Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.55 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

