Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.38. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 142,509 shares changing hands.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

