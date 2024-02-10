Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells $305,057.10 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $305,057.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,008,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $432,227.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83.

On Monday, January 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 398,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,364.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 82,139 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

