New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 79.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $16.31 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 124.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

