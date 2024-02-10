New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 112.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.83. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

