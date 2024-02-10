New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $865.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $878.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $495.11 and a 1 year high of $961.91. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $16.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

