Nicholas (Nick) Jorss Acquires 4,000,000 Shares of Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Stock

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Jorss purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$268,000.00 ($174,025.97).

Nicholas (Nick) Jorss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Nicholas (Nick) Jorss 2,222,222 shares of Bowen Coking Coal stock.

Bowen Coking Coal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About Bowen Coking Coal

Bowen Coking Coal Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of metallurgical coal in Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as the Hillalong and Burton Lenton Coking Coal Project in the northern Bowen Basin.

