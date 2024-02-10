Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 165,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $149.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

