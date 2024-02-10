Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 48.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 757,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 17.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 186.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 53,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

