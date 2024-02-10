North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.17

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as low as $4.86. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 93,328 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

North European Oil Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.