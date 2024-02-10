NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 740,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $28,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $3,274,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 134.3% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 58,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $55.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -21.11%.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

