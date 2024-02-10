Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTNX. TheStreet lowered Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $58.15 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

