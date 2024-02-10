Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

